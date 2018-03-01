New Australian envoy emphasizes close economic and people-to-people links

Australia’s new High Commissioner, HE Sara Moriarty with His Highness Head of State Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi 11 and Masiofo

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 02 MARCH 2018 – Australia’s new High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Sara Moriarty aims at strengthening the bilateral relationship between Samoa and Australia as a platform to achieving high quality of life for both countries.

Sara Moriarty presented her credentials to Samoa’s Head of State, His Highness Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvī 11 yesterday, emphasizing a strong and productive relationship underpinned by close security, economic and people-to-people links.

She pointed out the increasing people to people connections between the two countries through academic, sports, volunteer placements, labour mobility programs, promoting stronger security and economic cooperation.

The relationship between the two countries continues to broaden through Australia’s development cooperation program in Samoa, valued at $37.2 million for 2017–18. It is delivered in partnership with the Samoan Government and focuses on economic growth, critical infrastructure, governance, health and education.

An increasing number of Australians are visiting Samoa each year as tourists, volunteers and participants in the New Colombo Plan. At the same time, the number of Samoans travelling to Australia is also increasing, including those under the Australia Awards and Seasonal Worker Programme initiatives.

Approximately 76,000 Australians identified themselves as of Samoan ancestry in the 2016 Census.

Ms. Moriarty is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently Director, Conditions of Service Section. Previously she served as Director, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan Section; Director, Caribbean Program; and Director, Pacific Governance, and has twice served overseas at the Australian Embassy, Jakarta. Most recently, she served as Counsellor (Climate Change and Environment). She holds a Masters in International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Sydney.

