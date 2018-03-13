New British High Commissioner presents credentials

The new British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Laura Clarke presents her credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aleto’a Sualauvi 11 at Government House this morning

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 13 MARCH 2018: The new British High Commissioner to Samoa, Her Excellency Laura Clarke was officially welcomed to Samoa by His Highness the Head of State, Tuimaleali’ifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11 this morning.

Presenting her credentials to His Highness, Clarke touched on common issues to both countries.

“We are both island nations with long seafaring traditions, shared values such as democracy, rule of law, justice, free speech and social equality.

“We have a common legal tradition and common language and we are both Commonwealth nations who embrace the concept of good governance,” she said.

“Our shared future will continue to be one based on the quality of global governance and the choices which we make for our communities,” said Clarke.

In Samoa, the United Kingdom has held developed the local community through the Active Citizens program.

The program utilizes social enterprise as a tool of supporting sustainable economic, environmental and social development and Samoa is amongst the countries that would be represented at the Social Enterprise World Forum in Scotland this year.

On the international platform, both nations support the call for a closer working relationship on combating climate change.

Citing the recent cyclone Gita, HC Clarke said it serves as a reminder that everyone must work together to address the impact and causes of climate change.

Samoa and the United Kingdom diplomatic relations started 40 years ago and share common interests in the areas such as the protection of human rights, promotion of peace and security and sustainable development through collaboration as members of the United Nations and in particularly the Commonwealth family.

“We continue to count on the support of your Government, the Commonwealth of Nations and international community to address these challenges,” said His Highness Tuimalealiifano.

He also acknowledged the celebration of the Commonwealth Day yesterday.

HE Clarke started her career as a House of Commons Group Coordinator at the All Party Parliamentary Sustainable Waste Group from 2000/2002.

In 2002, she was employed by the European Commission as a trainee in the Turkey team for Directorate General-Enlargement before becoming a Policy Officer at the Mental Capacity Bill Team for the Department of Constitutional Affairs from 2004-2005, and again as a Senior Policy Adviser in the Human Rights Division for EU and Council of Europe.

She served as a leader for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office at the EU Justice and Home Affairs from 2006-2008.

In 2010, she became the International Strategy Adviser on Yemen Middle East and North America Directorate.

Recently she served as the Head of the South Asia Department and India Coordinator in 2015.

She is married to Tobby Fisher and have three children.

