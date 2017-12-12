New contraceptive implant popular among Samoan women

The Jadelle contraceptive is a small rod about the size of a match stick that is planted under the skin inside the arm

By Rula Su’a – Va’ai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 DECEMBER 2017: A new contraceptive is proving popular among Samoan women.

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Unit at the National Hospital, Dr. Monalisa Punivalu told Talamua that many women in Samoa prefer the new contraceptive called Jadelle which is implanted under the skin of the forearm and works for 3-5 years.

“It is a good birth control measure, and it seems to be very popular nowadays,” says Dr. Punivalu.

The contraceptive was introduced to Samoa 2 years ago and there have been no complaints.

“Of course, it is very safe, but like other medications, there are minor side effects, but the benefits in using the implant prevail over those minor effects.”

The Head of OGU added that every woman who requested the implant is screened first before the implant takes place.

“We make sure the person who will be using this particular contraceptive does not have diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease, or any other related illnesses that could have major side effects on the use of Jadelle.”

Punivalu added, if a mother wants to remove it before the time frame of 5 years, they can do so if they want to plan another pregnancy. “The acceptance rate has been really good here at the hospital, but we also advise the mothers to report to a doctor if there is any problem.”

Jadelle is widely used in New Zealand and Australia, and reports say it is more than 90% effective amongst women.

Jadelle are small rods about the size of a match stick which are put under the skin inside the arm and the person can feel it under the skin. The contraceptive slowly releases a hormone called progestogen that prevents pregnancy.

