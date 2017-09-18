New Miss Samoa bestowed chiefly title

Miss Alexandra Iakopo with her village Sapapali’i in the background

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 18 SEPTEMBER 2017: The newly crowned Miss Samoa has been bestowed the traditional chiefly title Papali’i.

Miss Alexandra Iakopo was crowned Miss Samoa on Saturday 9 September and was bestowed the title in a traditional ceremony at Sapapali’i village last Saturday.

She would be the first Miss Samoa to be bestowed a chiefly title in her reign.

As the bearer of a chiefly title, she is qualified to participate in the village affairs and council meetings and offer her views in any issue pertaining to the running and governance of the village.

An educator by profession, the Miss Samoa is part of the steadily growing number of young Samoan women taking chiefly titles to contribute to the running of the daily affairs of their families and villages.

