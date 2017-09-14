New passport and permit fees effective next month

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 SEPTEMBER 2017: The new fees and charges to Samoan passports and permits will come into effect 9 October 2017.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo confirmed the changes in immigration fees and charges for services.

“The last renewal of fees was in 2007, ten years ago, and in 2012, there was one major change – a passport feature that was recognised internationally to comply with the requirements of international Civil Aviation,” said Agafili.

He said a Samoan passport is valid for 10 years before renewal, and Government has been absorbing the cost for security features for passports so that Samoan people are able to travel freely and easily in and out of all countries.

He said only $50 is added to the original fees.

Asked about the process for immigration between Samoa and American Samoa, Agafili said those issues are for the two inter Samoa talks next month.

He also clarified that only the Samoa Consul office in New Zealand is issuing passports due to the high demand.

He also said that an agreement between the two Samoa’s to establish offices both in American Samoa and Samoa was endorsed 10 years ago.

“This is to make things easier for traveling between the two countries and Samoa already has an office in American Samoa, where permits for traveling to Samoa are approved and issued, yet American Samoa has not complied with the agreement,” said Agafili.

The new charges for passports, citizenships and permits are as follows:

Passports

For standard 05 days processing. Adults is $250, and children under 16 years old is $125. For urgent passport 02 days processing for adult is $300, and for children under the age of 16 is $175.

Replacements for lost or damaged passports for adults is $500, and for children under 16 years old is $250. For urgent passports for adults is $550, and $300 for children under 16 years old.

Document of Identity (DOI)

For 2 days processing is $100, and for urgent ones, it’s $150. The cost for replacement for lost or damaged DOI that is still valid is $150, and for urgent processing of DOI which is still valid, is $200.

Certificate of Identity (CI)

For a one day processing for Samoan citizenship is $60 whereas for non-Samoan citizens is $200.

Endorsements

The endorsement of matai and married names is now $60, and so is an endorsement for an emergency renewal.

Citizenship by birth is $60, by descent $150, by marriage $540. For certification, its $150, for reprint is $75. Provision of a certified copy of a citizenship is $150, for renunciation is $3200, and for an application for review of decision to refuse is $1500.

Entry Permits

The entry permits for a visitor is $200

Temporary Resident Permits

A temporary resident permit to conduct a business off-island is $900, for in-country business is $1800. Also the fee for a dependent spouse or child is $450.

Employment

A temporary resident permit for employment off business off-island is $900, for in-country business is $1800, and for a dependent spouse or child is $450.

A temporary permit to study in Samoa is $450 and for a dependent spouse or child it is $200. For academic and scientific research in Samoa, is $1200 and $450 fee for a dependent spouse or child.

For a religious temporary permit is $300 and $200 fee for a dependent spouse or child.

The fee for a temporary permit for family reunion is $200 and for purpose approved by the minister with fees is $300. For a dependent spouse or child it is $150.

Permanent Resident Permit

A permanent permit for an adult and children 18 years old is $320, for children under 18 years old is $1100 and permit for connection by blood is $550.

The fees for an application of review is $300, for reissuing and endorsement is $150. For over stayer its $300,000 while the charge for urgent fee, is $100.

Authorisation Letters

One way travel for Samoan citizens is $50, and for non –Samoan citizens it is $100.

Confirmation for 60 days travel for Samoan citizen and non-Samoan citizens is $100. Confirmation of travel document and movement for Samoan citizens is $100 and for non -Samoan citizens is $50.

