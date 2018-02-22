New safe uniforms for the Nafanua Patrol Boat crew

The Nafanua Patrol Boat crew with the Commissioner of Police where new uniforms were presented to the crew funded by Australia.



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 22 FEBRUARY 2018: Acting Australian High Commissioner Amanda Jewell handed over new and improved operational uniforms to Samoa’s Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil for the crew of the Nafanua Patrol Boat, during a brief ceremony on board the vessel this morning.

The fire-retardant and UV rated uniforms are designed to be safe and practical for the crew, as well as comfortable. The uniforms were provided by the Australian Defence Force, under the Defence Cooperation Program between Australia and the Samoan Government through the Ministry of Police.

