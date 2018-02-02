New Satupa’itea District Hospital breaks ground

The Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Talalelei Tuitama (far left) with chiefs from Satupa’itea, Palauli le Falefa and Palauli i Sisifo breaking the ground for the construction of the new Satupa’itea District Hospital this morning.

Source: Press Secretariat:

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 02 FEBRUARY 2018: Over 50-thousands residents from three electoral constituencies will have access to medical care and services once the new Satupa’itea District Hospital officially opened her doors a year from now.

So Palauli-le-Falefa, Palauli-i-Sisifo and Satupa’itea constituencies are 150% behind the revival of the District Hospital which closed down some 50 years ago due to its vulnerable location to natural disasters including rising sea levels.

At the ground breaking this morning, the Health Minister Tuitama Dr. Talalelei Tuitama praised the vision to resurrect medical services through the Satupa’itea District Hospital which will benefit residents from the three electoral constituencies.

“Decentralizing crucial medical care to our people in the rural and isolated areas remain a top priority for government,” he said.

“Government is not deaf to calls from your Members of Parliament for doctors to get out of their comfort zones and go out to the district hospitals to consult and treat patients,” continued Tuitama.

“The merge bringing together the Ministry and Health Services together will address that issue and many more vital ingredients for better deliverance of health services to our people.

“Rest assured that government is doing everything it can to deliver its health mandate so that everyone receives quality medical care.”

Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri echoed his support noting that the partnership between the community and government plays a leading role in realizing the health needs of the people.

“The Ministry will do what it can to facilitate your calls for improve health care,” said Leausa. “Health is a universal responsibility and a priority that will not be undermined despite our limited resources because it’s about saving lives.”

Funding for the first phase of the Satupa’itea District Hospital is provided by the Government of Japan from a grant of close to US$120,000.

