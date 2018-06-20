New Sports Park for the 2019 Pacific Games

The Aquatic Centre needs renovations for the 2019 Pacific Games

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 20 JUNE 2018: A new Sports Park will be an added feature of the Tuana’imato Sports Complex for the 2019 Pacific Games Samoa is hosting.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Samoa Sports Facility Authority, Moefaauo Polailevao Salale Moananu said that China has accepted a proposal from Samoa to do renovation works for the sports facilities and they have also accepted to construct a new Sports Park at Tuana’imato.

Renovation works are needed for the Aquatic centre and Apia Park.

“Apia Park was built in 1982 and with its current state, it ‘s fair to say that it is not safe anymore, so the government endorsed to build a new one here at Tuana’imato,” said Moefaauo.

“The new Sports Park includes a stadium, tennis courts and a rugby field.”

Part of the agreement according to Moefaauo, is that China will focus only on venues that were built by China. The other venues that were not included under the Chinese construction works will be funded by the Samoan Government.

The renovation and construction works will start in September this year and expected to be completed in June and a month to the opening of the games in July.

Accommodations

Pacific Games Chief Executive Officer, Falefata Hele Matatia said that all athletes will be accommodated at hotels in the Apia area.

“It is a cost effective measure, it is much expensive if we have to renovate the schools to host the athletes so we came up with the solution to accommodate the athletes and officials in hotels.”

“We met with the Samoa Hotels Association and some of the discussion including referring some of the tourists who will be traveling to Samoa at the time to some of the hotels on the outskirts of Apia as a substitute.”

Budget

The games budget is $20million tala and Falefata said their aim is not to exceed the $20 million mark.

“We hope to spend less than that.”

3,000 athletes from 24 countries will compete in 26 sports and for about 300 gold medals.

The official opening will be 7 July and the games run from 8 to 20 July 2019.

