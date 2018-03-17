New UN Resident Coordinator Takes Up Post in Samoa

The Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and Ms. Simona Marinescu, the new United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Samoa. PC: UN RCO Samoa/2018

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 16 MARCH 2018 – The new United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Samoa, Ms. Simona Marinescu, today presented her credentials to the Prime Minister of Samoa, the Honourable Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi during their first official meeting.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms. Marinescu to the country and expressed hopes for the continued strengthening of partnerships and cooperation between Samoa and the United Nations system.

Ms. Marinescu warmly welcomed the opportunity to work with the Government and people of Samoa in realising its development priorities, including towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, the SAMOA Pathway and other key international and regional commitments. Ms. Marinescu again conveyed the appreciation of the United Nations system to the Government and people of Samoa for the exceptional gesture of support and commitment to the United Nations through the One UN House, and undertook to ensure that the UN Country Team in Samoa will strengthen its collaboration with the Government to address national priorities and leave no one behind.

In conjunction with her duties as the UN Resident Coordinator in Samoa, Ms. Marinescu has also been appointed as the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in the Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau.

Prior to Ms. Marinescu’s appointment as UN Resident Coordinator, she served as the Director of the Development Impact Group at UNDP Headquarters in New York from 2014. She also served in several field assignments in Turkey and Iraq, as well as in the MENA region covering Morocco, Syria, Jordan, and Lebanon between 2004 and 2014.

Ms. Marinescu is a former Senator of the Parliament of Romania between 2000 and 2004 and served as President of the Labour and Social Affairs Committee in the Senate. She also served as Minister Secretary of State for Labour and Social Protection for the Government of Romania from 1997 to 2000.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator is the highest-ranking UN official in the country and the role is central to the success of the United Nations system in supporting governments and their partners to accelerate development progress.

