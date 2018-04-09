New Vaisigano Bridge construction breaks ground

The Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi and representatives of Japan government breaking ground for the project



Source: PRESS SECRETARIAT

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 10 APRIL 2018: Construction of the new Vaisigano Bridge will start in May following the ground-breaking yesterday afternoon.

The Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi thanked the Government of Japan for the financial assistance towards the design, construction and supervision of the Vaisigano bridge project.

He also acknowledged the contributions by Government Agencies led by the Land Transport Authority and the Non-Government Organizations, which have cooperated well and will continue to work closely for the successful implementation of this project.

The new bridge will be 75 metres long and will be located 20 metres away from the current location of the Vaisigano Bridge.

The road on the bridge will have two lanes, footpaths and street lighting as well as improvements to the roundabout at Matautu.

The ongoing improvement works at the Matautu port and the seawall are and were also funded by the Government of Japan. The construction of the new Vaisigano Bridge will complement the works at the Matautu port and existing coastline adaptations.

The Vaisigano Bridge was first constructed as a seven-span steel bridge and was later on replaced with a concrete bridge in 1953.

In 2012, a post Cyclone Evan technical assessment recommended that the Vaisigano bridge has to be replaced.

Consultations between the Government and its development partners resulted in a commitment of 1.8 billion yen (equivalent to ST$44 million tala) from the Government of Japan to assist the Government of Samoa with the new bridge project.

The Grant Agreement was signed by both the Government of Samoa and the Government of Japan on the 27th of July 2017.

