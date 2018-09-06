New Zealand announces $10m support for Pasifika TV service

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Winston Peters made the announcement this week

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 06 SEPTEMBER 2018: New Zealand has committed NZ$10 million to enhance a free-to-air Pasifika TV service for the next three years.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the expansion of the Pasifika TV service will dramatically improve the way in which New Zealand content is delivered across the Pacific.

Pasifika TV was established by Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Ltd in 2015. This expansion will include a dedicated Pasifika TV channel with New Zealand content, improving both quality and access for free-to-air broadcasters across the region.

Additional assistance will also be provided through comprehensive training programme to support broadcasting and journalism across the Pacific, including equipment, internships and cross –regional training.

“While the existing service has demonstrated its ability to lift broadcasting and journalism in the region, it is the natural next step to promote production of more Pacific content, including news and current affairs.

“Informed open conversation, facilitated by the media, is the backbone of transparent governance. This initiative provides an opportunity to support broadcasters throughout the region to contribute to that debate.”

New Zealand’s Labour government has embarked on a Pacific Reset Policy that advances more focused policies and aid to its Pacific island neighbours more than before.

Winston Peter announced New Zealand’s support at the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru earlier this week.