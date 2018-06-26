New Zealand companies recruit more Samoan carpenters

New Zealand companies representatives and High Commissioner David Nicholson and some of his staff in Apia

Source: New Zealand High Commission Office

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 26 JUNE 2018: A delegation of New Zealand employers is in Apia to recruit Samoan carpenters and hammerhands as part of the Pacific Trades Partnership, or ‘Toso Vaka O Manu’.

‘Toso Vaka O Manu’ expands on a pilot run during 2016–2017 to bring Pacific carpenters to support the Canterbury rebuild following Christchurch’s devastating 2011 earthquake.

Under the pilot, Pacific carpenters worked in New Zealand for 12 months while gaining new skills, including the New Zealand qualification in Carpentry Level 4.

The success of the pilot has meant more New Zealand companies have come on board — including Downer NZ, Tradestaff and Fulton Hogan — to recruit 30 new Pacific workers this year.

The first recruitment round started today, Tuesday 26 June 2018 at the National University of Samoa (NUS).

NUS, with support from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, will work with the delegation over the week to screen and interview applicants for jobs in New Zealand.

The next recruitment round will see the delegation visit Tonga, with further trips planned for more employers in the future.

