New Zealand Rugby officials on Pacific Sporting Partnership visit

Samoan primary school children taking an interest in sports



A major programme aimed at encouraging increased participation of young people in sport across the Pacific is now underway with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) officials meeting with rugby unions and the New Zealand High Commissions in Samoa and Fiji this week.

NZR is working with Oceania Rugby and the rugby unions in Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands to develop a rugby programme for young people that meets the needs of the region and supports them to lead healthier lifestyles.

NZR Head of Community Rugby, Brent Anderson and Pacific Sporting Partnership Project Manager, Tim Gilkison are meeting with officials and community leaders over two days in the region.

Tim Gilkison said the four-year programme would see NZR developing and coordinating a nine-week rugby programme (called Quick Rip) which would be rolled out across the Pacific.

“NZR is looking forward to working with partners across the Pacific and using our common love of rugby to make a difference to the lives of people in the region. The initial meetings are a chance to share information on the Quick Rip programme and begin our work together in developing a plan which will see the roll out of the programme over coming years.”

The intended outcomes of the four-year programme include increased participation in sports outside school, increased engagement by parents and communities for children’s sports, improved access to sporting opportunities and greater awareness amongst parents and children of the importance of physical exercise and nutrition for improving healthy lifestyles.

It is intended the nine-week Quick Rip programme will be piloted in Samoa in 2017 and then rolled out to include Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands from 2018. The full programme will be run in all four countries between 2019-2021.

Quick Rip is a game for all rugby players. It is a safe, noncontact, easy-to-play game for both males and females. It promotes excellent ball handling and running skills, and give all players a chance to participate in a game like Rugby Sevens.

“NZR is very grateful for the funding provided by the New Zealand Government’s NZ Aid programme and the wonderful support we’ve already received from our Pacific partners bodes well for the delivery of the programme,” said Gilkison.

