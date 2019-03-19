New Zealand’s High Commissioner and Samoa’s Head of State pray for Christchurch victims

New Zealand’s new High Commissioner Dr Trevor Matheson presenting his credentials to Samoa’s Head of State this morning

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 19 MARCH 2019: The victims of the Christchurch tragic events took centre stage today when New Zealand’s new High Commissioner to Samoa, presented his credentials to the Head of State this morning.

His Highness, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi 11, requested a moment of silence to pray for the victims of last Fridays shooting with the first bodies of the victims to be released to their families for burial.

His Highness said Samoa stands in solidarity with the people and Government of New Zealand to mourn the tragic loss of lives in the Christchurch attacks, and strongly condemned the immoral and heinous terrorist attacks in New Zealand last week.

“I convey our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Samoa, especially to the families of the victims. May God comfort those mourning the loss of loved ones; we trust that in Him, peace and love will always prevail,” His Highness added.

The new High Commissioner, Dr Trevor Matheson acknowledged the messages of condolence and support at this difficult time particularly the close friends in Samoa for their strength, their support and their solidarity.

“Samoa and New Zealand are closely linked by our shared history, geography, culture, the depth of our people to people connections, and strong democratic traditions,” said Dr Matheson.

“A relationship that is underpinned by, and enshrined in, the Treaty of Friendship – the only such treaty New Zealand has with another country, based on the principles of partnership, understanding, and mutual respect.”

This relationship was recently reaffirmed by the New Zealand – Samoa Statement of Partnership, signed at Waitangi by Prime Minister Tuilaepa and Foreign Minister Vaovasamanaia Winston Peters.

Dr Matheson also referred to the contribution made by the New Zealand -Samoans in the political scene and continued to make outstanding contributions in many other fields of endeavour including music, theatre, arts, literature, and sports.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with your government, including through our development programme, to assist Samoa’s efforts to further its economic and social development, and to combat the challenges posed by climate change,” said Dr Matheson.

He extended best wishes of the Government of New Zealand to Samoa for the hosting of the 2019 Pacific Games in July this year.

Biodata of H.E Dr Trevor Matheson

Dr Matheson is married to Nuannit Matheson. He was born in 1956 and is of Cook Islands, French Polynesian, Maori and Scottish descent. High Commissioner Matheson is a long serving diplomat for the Government of New Zealand. He holds a BSocSc (University of Waikato), MSocSc (Hons) in Geography (University of Waikato) and a PhD in Human Geography (Australian National University – ANU). H.E Matheson was Ambassador of New Zealand to the Republic of Indonesia (2015-2018). He was also Ambassador of New Zealand to the Republic of Italy based in Rome with non-resident across accreditations to Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Macedonia FYR, Malta, Montenegro, San Marino and Serbia. In Italy he was also Permanent Representative of New Zealand to the United Nations (FAO, WFP, IFAD) and other international agencies (MFO) in Rome (2011-2014). Dr Matheson was Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, resident in Riyadh with non-resident cross accreditations to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (2007-2010). He was also a Senior Geography High School Teacher in Rotorua in the early days of his work.

