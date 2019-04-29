NEWS UPDATE: Police look for isolated place to test grenades from mail

Rula Vaai

, Latest, Local

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 30 APRIL 2019: Latest update from the explosives scare at the Saleolologa township, Savaii. Police have moved to look for an isolated place to test the suspected grenades found in a parcel addressed to a woman living in Savaii.

Talamua sources say that unless it is tested, then police will confirm whether the grenades are real or not.

Meanwhile, the woman who the parcel is addressed is being questioned by police.

Since last evening, police had diverted traffic from the main centre of the Salelologa township where the suspected parcel was identified, for public safety.

Tags

,

Comments

No comment

Category

Latest, Local

Date

More Posts From: Latest, Local

60 year old woman questioned over grenades send as personal effects

Animal Protection Society launches ‘Pets Are Family’ campaign

NEWS UPDATE: Police look for isolated place to test grenades from mail

Savai’i Mail Bomb Scare - Australian Federal Police called in to investigate

“I have no idea why he resigned” - Samoa Airways Acting Chairman

Fexco Pacific Offers 100 Free Tickets to watch the Pacific Games