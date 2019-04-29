NEWS UPDATE: Police look for isolated place to test grenades from mail

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 30 APRIL 2019: Latest update from the explosives scare at the Saleolologa township, Savaii. Police have moved to look for an isolated place to test the suspected grenades found in a parcel addressed to a woman living in Savaii.

Talamua sources say that unless it is tested, then police will confirm whether the grenades are real or not.

Meanwhile, the woman who the parcel is addressed is being questioned by police.

Since last evening, police had diverted traffic from the main centre of the Salelologa township where the suspected parcel was identified, for public safety.

