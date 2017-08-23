Next Miss Samoa to promote literacy

SEI Director Laeimau Oketevi Tanuvasa accepts a cheque of $10,000 from SABB General Manager Fiti Leung Wai with Board Members of SEI in the background

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA- TUESDAY 22 AUGUST 2017: The next Miss Samoa will be the face to be in the frontline of promoting literacy in the country which is spearheaded by the Samoa Stationary And Books (SSAB) company.

This was confirmed when SSAB presented its $10,000 sponsorship for the 2017 Miss Samoa Pageant to the Director of Samoa Events Incorporated (SEI), Ms. Laeimau Oketevi Tanuvasa.

SEI is the organizer of this year’s pageant 9 September at Gymn One, Tana’imato.

The sponsorship came with SSAB’s request for the next Miss Samoa to assist them in their advocacy work towards literacy and education.

“SSABs’ banner has always been to promote Literacy, and the future Miss Samoa is welcome to join us in carrying that banner and promote Literacy and education in our country,” urged SABB’s General Manager, Fiti Leung Wai.

Laeimau agreed to the request and said this will be an on-going programme for the future Miss Samoa.

She says education can open doors and a vast array of opportunities and break barriers to alleviate poverty.

“You can be an inspiration to many young people and like the theme this year, “Pageant With a Differences and With a Purpose,” we want to make a difference,” said Laeimau.

“SSAB believes in these types of events, as this is the platform for our young women to showcase their talents, skills and their capabilities which will help boost their confidence, and self- esteem to build them personally for the future,” said Fiti Leung Wai.

She also added that SSAB has a strong philanthropic arm and it contributes to a lot of nationwide activities.

