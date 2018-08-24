NFL international talent search coming to Samoa

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 24 AUGUST 2018: Samoa is to play a key role in the National Football League’s global search for new talent. As part of their ongoing search for international athletes, the NFL will be staging the first ever NFL International Combine on the Gold Coast, Australia on the 6 of October. Prior to that, talent evaluators will scout the greater Oceania region to find the best athletes to participate in the Gold Coast Combine.

Samoa has been selected as one of only 6 locations where talent scouts will conduct a testing day, during which all aspiring Samoan athletes will be put through a series of speed and agility tests, all designed to evaluate their suitability to play in the NFL.

Any athlete, who will be aged between 21-25 in 2019, and is in good physical condition, is free to participate in the Samoan testing day. There is no cost associated with participating in the testing day.

Following the 6 regional testing days, 75 athletes will be selected and flown to and accommodated on the Gold Coast to participate in the inaugural NFL International Combine. Furthermore, 5 athletes from the Gold Coast Combine may be chosen to enter the NFL International pathway program, which will include a fully funded 3 month training program at the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, USA, before potentially entering the NFL draft.

Pacific Sports Management said this is a remarkable opportunity for any Samoan athlete who has dreams of an international sporting career. Very few athletes are afforded such a platform to launch into one of the world’s largest professional sporting leagues.

Details for the Samoan testing day are as follows:

Date: August 31, 2018

Time: Registration – 9am

Testing Time: 10am – 2pm

Location: St Josephs School, Alafua, Apia, Samoa

Registration details can be found at www.nflinternationalcombine.com