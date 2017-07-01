Night watchman for rape and brother and sister for incest

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA- 01 JULY 2017: A 39 year old night watchman at one of the refuge shelters at Moamoa has been charged with raping a woman with mental disability early last week.

The incident was reported to the police by one of the employees at the shelter and the man is under police custody.

Police spokesperson Superintendent Sala’a Sale Salaa said the victim is 36 years old and the accused will appear in Court 10 July 2017.

In a separate incident, a brother and sister will appear in Court next week to answer to the charge of incest.

The woman is 34 years old living with a husband and children and the brother is 10 years younger. Police say they share the same father and different mothers.

The incident was reported to the police by the woman’s husband.

Related