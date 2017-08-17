Nine beauties compete in the McDonalds Miss Samoa Pageant 2017

McDonald’s Samoa Owner and Chief Executive Officer Tuatolo Agaoleatu Charlie Tautolo (left) with Miss Samoa Pageant Director Laeimau Oketevi Tanuvasa

Source: Press Release



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 17 AUGUST 2017: McDonald’s Family Restaurants in the two Samoas have secured the naming rights for the McDonald’s Miss Samoa Pageant 2017.

In endorsing the naming rights arrangement of $100,000 tala with the Samoa Event’s Incorporated, (SEI) which is hosting, staging and funding the pageant, McDonald’s Samoa and Chief Executive Officer Tautolo Agaoleatu Charlie Tautolo says that his franchises involvement in this year’s pageant is the beginning of a long partnership with Samoa that will benefit all parties involved.

“I remain firm on my resolve that despite our different political circumstances, the two Samoas are one.

“We are the same people with the same culture, same traditions and heritage and by engaging SEI; this will be the start to McDonald Samoa’s, community engagement initiative that will see new jobs available and education opportunities for Samoa and her youth.”

Although born in American Samoa, Tautolo’s mother, Talaleu Leaitu-Tautolo, is Samoan born. She hails from the Aiono family in Fasitoouta and the Tofa family in Saipipi Savai’i.

McDonald’s Samoa without a lot of fanfare, have also assisted many of the national and international events in the country which included the United Nations Small Island Development States meeting hosted by Samoa in 2014 not to mention as corporate sponsorships for past Miss Samoa and Miss Pacific Pageants.

“McDonalds Samoa is here to stay,” reassured Tautolo noting that in the coming weeks, the franchise will reveal its proposed expansion plan in Samoa.

“It’s a privileged to have McDonald’s Samoa on our corner,” responded Pageant Director and SEI President Laeimau Oketevi Tanuvasa.

“McDonald Samoa’s support reflects their commitment to help the two Samoa’s in any way possible. It also reaffirms that McDonald and SEI are united when it comes to empowering women through the Pageant to become assets and not liabilities to our society, community, family and country,” she continued.

“Having said that, SEI is humbled and grateful to High Talking Chief Tautolo and the McDonald Samoa family for their faith and trust in us.

“And rest assured the McDonald’s Miss Samoa Pageant 2017 will be the best ever.”

SAMOA EVENTS INCORPORATED (SEI)

SEI brings together group of committed and dedicated former students who attended Apia Infant, Apia Primary and Leififi Intermediate. From there they all went their separate ways continuing their education in various colleges in Samoa and overseas but all graduated from their respective schools in 1981.

SEI was formed after the 2016 Classmates of 1981 Reunion in Apia attended by classmates from here, American Samoa, Australia and New Zealand. The reunion also set the benchmark with a Teachers Banquet hosted by SEI to honor their former teachers.

This is the second year of a three year contract for SEI to stage, host and fund the Miss Samoa Pageant.

