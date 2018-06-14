Nine changes to Manu Samoa’s starting lineup against Tonga
APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 JUNE 2018: Manu Samoa Head Coach, Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua has made nine changes to his starting lineup for their second match of the Pacific Nations Cup this weekend against the Ikale- Tahi Tonga at ANZ Stadium, Suva.
Jordan Lay will anchor the front row from the loosehead with Viliamu Afatia on the tighthead side. Seilala Lam makes up the front trio at hooker with Joe Tekori pairing up with Manu Samoa’s captain Chris Vui in the locks. TJ Ioane will cover the open-side flank with Jack Lam starting at No. 8.
In the backline, Dwayne Polataivao starts at scrumhalf with Alofa Alofa at outside centre and Paul Perez on the right wing. Manu Samoa’s former captain Ofisa Treviranus will come off the bench as an impact player and he is looking at exerting his physical influence to match the physicality of the Ikale-Tahi boys.
Manu Samoa’s backline coach and former Wallabies fullback Chris Latham says the Ikale-Tahi boys will be a hard team to beat.
“They will have a few tricks up their sleeves but we got to make sure that we look after ourselves, we take care of the ball and we aid the game on our terms,” said Latham.
Manu Samoa Team to play the Ikale-Tahi Tonga:
1. LOOSEHEAD PROP, Jordan LAY
2. HOOKER, Seilala LAM
3. TIGHTHEAD PROP, Viliamu AFATIA
4. LEFT LOCK, Joe TEKORI
5. RIGHTLOCK, Chris VUI (Captain)
6. LEFT FLANKER, Piula FAASALELE
7. RIGHT FLANKER, TJ IOANE
8. NUMBER EIGHT, Jack LAM
9. SCRUM HALF, Dwayne POLATAIVAO
10. FLYHALF, Tusi PISI
11. LEFTWING, Sinoti SINOTI
12. LEFTCENTRE, Alapati LEIUA
13. RIGHT CENTRE, Alofa ALOFA
14. RIGHT WING, Paul PEREZ
15.FULLBACK, Ah See TUALA
16. FRONT ROW, Elia ELIA
17. FRONT ROW, James LAY
18. FRONT ROW, Paul ALO-EMILE
19. Brandon NANSEN
20. Ofisa TREVIRANUS
21. Melani MATAVAO
22. Rodney IONA
23. Ed FIDOW
Injured Players:
1. Logovii Mulipola
2. Rey Lee-Lo
Management:
Head Coach – Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua
Ass. Coach/ GM HPU – Zane Hilton
TA – Chris Latham
TA – Todd Dammers
S & C Trainer – John Ashley Jones
Team Doctor – Dr. Misa Navy Collins
Team Physio – Olivia Withers
Video Analyst – Michael Quigley
Team Manager – Vaaelua Aloi Alesana
