Nine changes to Manu Samoa’s starting lineup against Tonga

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 JUNE 2018: Manu Samoa Head Coach, Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua has made nine changes to his starting lineup for their second match of the Pacific Nations Cup this weekend against the Ikale- Tahi Tonga at ANZ Stadium, Suva.

Jordan Lay will anchor the front row from the loosehead with Viliamu Afatia on the tighthead side. Seilala Lam makes up the front trio at hooker with Joe Tekori pairing up with Manu Samoa’s captain Chris Vui in the locks. TJ Ioane will cover the open-side flank with Jack Lam starting at No. 8.

In the backline, Dwayne Polataivao starts at scrumhalf with Alofa Alofa at outside centre and Paul Perez on the right wing. Manu Samoa’s former captain Ofisa Treviranus will come off the bench as an impact player and he is looking at exerting his physical influence to match the physicality of the Ikale-Tahi boys.

Manu Samoa’s backline coach and former Wallabies fullback Chris Latham says the Ikale-Tahi boys will be a hard team to beat.

“They will have a few tricks up their sleeves but we got to make sure that we look after ourselves, we take care of the ball and we aid the game on our terms,” said Latham.

Manu Samoa Team to play the Ikale-Tahi Tonga:

1. LOOSEHEAD PROP, Jordan LAY

2. HOOKER, Seilala LAM

3. TIGHTHEAD PROP, Viliamu AFATIA

4. LEFT LOCK, Joe TEKORI

5. RIGHTLOCK, Chris VUI (Captain)

6. LEFT FLANKER, Piula FAASALELE

7. RIGHT FLANKER, TJ IOANE

8. NUMBER EIGHT, Jack LAM

9. SCRUM HALF, Dwayne POLATAIVAO

10. FLYHALF, Tusi PISI

11. LEFTWING, Sinoti SINOTI

12. LEFTCENTRE, Alapati LEIUA

13. RIGHT CENTRE, Alofa ALOFA

14. RIGHT WING, Paul PEREZ

15.FULLBACK, Ah See TUALA

16. FRONT ROW, Elia ELIA

17. FRONT ROW, James LAY

18. FRONT ROW, Paul ALO-EMILE

19. Brandon NANSEN

20. Ofisa TREVIRANUS

21. Melani MATAVAO

22. Rodney IONA

23. Ed FIDOW

Injured Players:

1. Logovii Mulipola

2. Rey Lee-Lo

Management:

Head Coach – Fuimaono Titimaea Tafua

Ass. Coach/ GM HPU – Zane Hilton

TA – Chris Latham

TA – Todd Dammers

S & C Trainer – John Ashley Jones

Team Doctor – Dr. Misa Navy Collins

Team Physio – Olivia Withers

Video Analyst – Michael Quigley

Team Manager – Vaaelua Aloi Alesana

