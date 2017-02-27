No compelling evidence against Deputy Director argues counsel

Peter Lithgow consulting with Muriel Lui and counsel Donald Kerslake

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2017: “Both allegations involving Ms. Muriel Lui should be found not sustained. There is no clear and compelling evidence, her conduct was in conflict with the performance or her functions as Assistant and subsequently Acting Director Public Prosecution.”

This was the closing argument of counsel Peter Lithgow at the Tribunal set up by Cabinet to investigate the conducts of the suspended Director Mauga Precious Chang, and Deputy Director Muriel Lui of the National Prosecution Office (NPO).

Allegations against Ms. Lui

Muriel Lui has been accused of misconduct on two counts.

One was conducting a criminal investigation of the police service without authorization and without following proper procedure, breaching the NPO Act.

Two, was the delegation of powers to an investigative officer to conduct the investigation instead of delegating it to the Attorney General.

Muriel was the Assistant Attorney General before her appointment as Deputy Public Prosecutor for NPO on 27 June 2016.

Director Mauga, then delegated to Muriel the task of “assessing the Ombudsman report on a complaint by Suitupe Misa against the Ministry of Police.”

“The assessment was to determine if there was ground for charges to be filed based on “evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of police.”

Muriel advised Mauga to engage an ‘independent senior counsel to review the assessment and also sought assistance from the Ministry of Police, through Assistant Police Commissioner Samoa Mulinu’u Mulinu’u by appointing an investigative police officer to investigate further.

Samoa appointed Sergeant Efo then Senior Sergeant Silipa to conduct the investigation. Muriel also informed the Minister of Police then about the investigation, to which she said he agreed to.

The Attorney General Lemalu Herman Reztlaff believes that the investigation was ‘unauthorized’ because no one authorized it.

Lithgow argued that not only the Minister, but the head of the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Samoa, authorized the investigation.

Muriel was also accused of delegating the power to investigate to someone outside of office instead of delegating it to the Attorney General.

By the time the matter reached Court, Mauga was already suspended and Muriel was Acting Director of Public Prosecution.

“Ms. Lui did not delegate any powers regarding the prosecution of Ms. Chang,” said Lithgow.

He argued that the delegation to Semi Leung Wai was done by Mauga on the 23rd June 2016, and the delegation to Taulapapa Brenda Heather-Latu on the 27th July 2016, was done by Fuiavailili.

As for the delegation to independent New Zealand counsel Simativa Perese in July, records showed that it was done by the Attorney General Lemalu.

By then, the matter of who should prosecute Mauga had made its way to Court, and on 28 September 2016, on Muriels initiative, an agreement between Taulapapa, Lemalu and Muriel was reached.

“It was agreed that the early delegation would be withdrawn, and a new delegation appointing another local lawyer as prosecutor would be made,” said Lithgow.

As agreed, the delegations were revoked and the Judiciary proceedings were withdrawn and within a week, Muriel was suspended, and Lemalu was appointed ADPP and he re-delegated prosecutions power to Perese.

“The power to make, amend, vary or revoke a delegation is not mandatory upon the request or instruction of the AG. It is a discretionary power where the DPP or ADPP needs to be satisfied that such a course of action is appropriate,” said Lithgow.

He argued that it is very clear from the NPO Act that such power could be delegated to either the AG or a qualified person outside of office.

He said Muriel had reservation in delegating powers to Lemalu as highlighted in her affidavit.

He also pointed out that Samoa’s affidavit stated that on the day Mauga and Fuiavalili agreed to delegate powers to Taulapapa on the 27th June 2016, “both the Commissioner and the AG determined to ignore the delegation arising from the agreement, subvert Mrs. Heather–Latu’s ability to carry out her delegated function.”

Lithgow said Muriel acted properly and on instructions from the DPP.

“The process was with the knowledge and assistance of Assistant Commissioner of Police responsible for the CID and the Minister for Police,” said Lithgow.

He argued that Muriel followed proper process and charges were filed.

“This charge or allegations against Ms. Lui should also be dismissed,” said Lithgow.

The tribunal completed its public hearings last week and its report is expected to be handed to Cabinet sometime this week.

