No cyclone looming – Weatherman assures

Heavy flooding caused by the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Gita

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 FEBRUARY 2018: Unofficial forecasts predicting another Tropical Cyclone to follow in the heels of Gita are not true and has no substance, the Chief Weather Officer Mulipola Ausetalia Titimaea has ruled out.

Social media reports suggest that a second Cyclone will affect the Samoan group within the next 48 hours starting Sunday morning.

However Mulipola today discounted the prediction saying there is no cyclone looming or immediately threatening Samoa.

He says that his international counterparts including Fiji are also mystified with the claim.

“The current poor weather conditions will continue for the next few days with sporadic heavy rains and gusty winds at times,” he added.

“The only active conversion posing a threat to Samoa is developing near the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu and we are in no immediate danger.

“My office as always is closely monitoring it,” he continued.

“But as for another Cyclone following the same tracks as Gita and threaten or affect Samoa in the new day is all hearsay.”

Mulipola noted that this is not the first time that unofficial weather predictions has caused public panic.

And he reiterates for the public to heed the weather advisories from his office and nothing else.

Related

Press Release