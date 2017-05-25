Menu
/ Community / No one died in bus accident

No one died in bus accident

 

The Jungle Boys bus on its side off the main road at Leauva’a village. Photo Credit- Matamua Filipo Saena

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA- THURSDAY 25 MAY 2015: There are more than 10 people injured but no one died in a bus accident at Leauva’a this morning.

Police Spokesman Sua Le Mamea Tiumalu has confirmed that the bus driver is also admitted at the Hospital.

Police is investigating the incident and charges maybe laid against the bus driver. The bus veered off the road and ran into a ditch on the seaward side of the road.

Photo Credit- Matamua Filipo Saena

Staff Reporters

0 POST COMMENT
Rate this article
3621 Articles
3321 Days Running
506 Comments
60596 Subscribers
Copyright: Talamua Media, All Rights Reserved. 2016