No one died in bus accident

The Jungle Boys bus on its side off the main road at Leauva’a village. Photo Credit- Matamua Filipo Saena

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA- THURSDAY 25 MAY 2015: There are more than 10 people injured but no one died in a bus accident at Leauva’a this morning.

Police Spokesman Sua Le Mamea Tiumalu has confirmed that the bus driver is also admitted at the Hospital.

Police is investigating the incident and charges maybe laid against the bus driver. The bus veered off the road and ran into a ditch on the seaward side of the road.

Photo Credit- Matamua Filipo Saena

