No second chance for any CEO if work is not delivered well

CEO’s Seuseu Dr. Joseph Tauati – SROS, Teleiai Dr. Lalotoa Mulitalo – Samoa Law Reform, To’oto’oleaava Dr Fanaafi Aiono Le Tagaloa – SIFA and Tuala Tamaalelagi Tuala Siaki 11 – TAB takes their oaths infront of His Highness the Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Sualauvi 11 and the Prime Minister.



By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 29 JANUARY 2018 – The message was clear and firm from the Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi to all the government and corporation Chief Executive Officers who took oath to serve with dignity and honesty as head of ministries and government corporations.

“You are chosen to make a difference to your organisation of which you are appointed to and the government expects quality service to our people and as democrats you are to deliver with kindness and to the best of your performance,” said Tuilaepa.

“You are not expected to just sit on your chair. You are to move around and monitor the work of your staff, and make sure you are to deliver what is expected of your work,” he emphasized.

“If your work is not delivered well, it is very hard for Cabinet to give you a second chance.”

Thirteen Chief Executive Officers as sworn in included:

Aliimuamua Malaefono Taua Taaloga – Ministry of Samoa Bureau and Statistics Ulu Bismarck Crawley – Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Ulugia Petelo Kavesi – Samoa Land Corporation Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio –Samoa Electoral Office Lautimuia Afoa Uelese Vaai – Samoa Shipping Corporation Letumanu’asina Dr Emma Kruse Vaai – Samoa Quality Authority Pauli Prince Suhren – National Provident Fund Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling- Ministry of Labour Commerce and Industry Seuseu Dr. Joseph Tauati – SROS So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo – Samoa Ports Authority Teleiai Dr. Lalotoa Mulitalo – Samoa Law Reform To’oto’oleaava Dr Fanaafi Aiono Le Tagaloa – SIFA Tuala Tamaalelagi Tuala Siaki 11 – TAB

The ceremony was attended by family members and friends.

