No village compensation for Tui Samoa Cable

The Tui Samoa Submarine Cable landing at Moata’a two weeks ago

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2017: The Samoa Submarine Cable Chairperson, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean says the company has yet to receive any compensation request over the landing of the Tui Samoa submarine cable at Siufaga, Savai’i.

Fia’ailetoa told Talamua “as of time of receipt of your email, SSCC have not received any request for compensation.”

The Alii and Faipule of Suifaga wrote to the Prime Minister, expressing their concern over the effect of the cable on their marine resources.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi told the media this week that he told the representatives of the village that there is nothing to worry about the cable.

“It’s not as if it was yesterday that we started to do this kind of work. We have been doing it for a long time and we know exactly what to do.”

Tuilaepa added that the bottom line of this kind of issue is that they want to be compensated.

“The law is clear, from where the sea stops, it’s government owned. It’s a law passed by our ancestors and there is a reason why,” explained Tuilaepa.

The village’s letter to the Prime Minister arrived following the official launch of the cable landing at Siufaga village two weeks ago.

The cable is expected to greatly improve internet connectivity and will connect Savaii directly to the main island Upolu, Wallis Futuna and Fiji and the outside world.

