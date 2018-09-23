Nofotane handmade products penetrate overseas niche market

PHOTO: Elei design and hand sewn bags and lopa necklaces for the Pacific Judicial Conference meeting in Samoa this week

APIA, SAMOA – 24 SEPTEMBER 2018: The handmade products of Nofotane women continue to penetrate a niche global market of high level conferences and similar occasions.

The most popular are the red lopa seeds sewn into lanyards, in addition to the hand printed materials (elei), sewn into bags, suitable for meeting and conferences.

The latest will be Pacific Judicial Conference that opens in Samoa tomorrow and the nofotane products will be worn by 50 participants for the high level conference hosted by the Samoa Judicary 24 – 28 September.

The products include lopa lanyards and printed handbags that will be worn by the participants from New Zealand, Australia, United States of America, Papua New Guinea, Guam, Fiji, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Palau, Niue, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

“The extent of the Nofotane women’s story of empowerment will now reach the Pacific region through word of mouth, and through the products worn by the participants to these international conferences,” said SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang.

In New Zealand, 400 participants at the Cutting Edge Conference 12 – 15 September, wore the popular lopa seeds, sown into lanyards. These were produced by close to 20 self-employed nofotane women (2 from Manono-tai, 1 from Luatuanu’u, 1 from Pata Falelatai, and more than 15 women from Foailuga Savaii).

These women all went through the Nofotane empowerment Programme coordinated by SVSG and have carried on to make products to help their families even though the UN funded project came to a close last month.

“It’s unique, it’s innovative, and it’s specific to the empowered nofotane women and their story of hardship, which makes their empowerment all the more rewarding,” said SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang.

“This is part and partial of the sustainability support Samoa Victim Support Group continues to provide for the newly self-employed Nofotane women in Samoa.”

Editor’s Note: Nofotane is Samoan for the woman married into her husbands’ family. Faiavā is the equivalent of the man married and living with his wife’s family. There have been occasions where both have been mistreated and deprived because of their status.