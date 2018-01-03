Nofotane* project continues to empower women through socio-economic projects

The nofotane women engaged in various projects during the training

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 04 JANUARY 2017: There is no doubt that continuous learning leads to self-development. For the nofotane women of Saaga, Siumu East, Siumu West, Maninoa and Mulivai who attended the 16th training session, some of them were able to earn a living from the skills they learnt before the training team left Siumu.

For one of the elderly nofotane, she managed to earn $50 from selling coconut jam in her village on her way to the training, and the smile on her face says it all. It is all about taking advantage of the opportunities and having the courage to realize the socio economic benefits of these opportunities.

Close to 80 nofotane women attended the session at Siumu. All of them are unemployed relying solely on their husbands, farming or fishing for a living. While handicraft, elei printing and commercial cooking were the most popular skills selected by the nofotane to be trained on, the women were also encouraged to realize the monetary value of the skills they possess such as sewing, weaving, producing coconut oil and others.

When the Nofotane Livelihood training team left Siumu, 43% of the nofotane women have registered to start small businesses from the skills they have learnt with 5 of them already earning from selling pork buns, coconut jam and donuts by the end of the week’s training.

SVSG village representatives for the villages covered by this session will continue to monitor the progress of these upcoming entrepreneurs, and we will update you on their successes. This is the economic empowerment of nofotane women, and this is a step towards achieving the project goal, ‘for nofotane women of Samoa to have improved access to sustainable employment and increased participation in domestic and community matters.

According to Leiataua Katifa Faletoese Bryce of Siumu “this training is different because it not only teaches the participants livelihood skills, but also improved self-esteem, encouraging the nofotane women to enjoy the socio-economic benefits of being empowered.

For the project, its goal remains that “a nofotane woman will always be a nofotane; the project is not attempting to change this cultural aspect of the Fa’a Samoa,” explains SVSG President Siliniu Lina Chang. “The project merely aims to improve the economic empowerment of women and to increase their participation in domestic and community matters, as these are some of the most important contributing factors to achieving gender equality,” says the SVSG President.

*Nofotane is the Samoan word for a woman married into her husbands’ family.

Press Release