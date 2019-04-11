Norway and Samoa have a lot in common – Crown Prince Haakon Magnus

Norway’s Crown Prince HRH Haakon Magnus talking to the media after visiting the Moata’a Mangrove replanting project. Photo: Gerwin Polu/Talamua Media

STAFF REPORTERS

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 11 APRIL 2019: Norway has doubled its funding to US$100 million a year to help climate change adaptation and resilience projects through the Green Climate Fund.

This was announced this morning by Norway’s Crown Prince HRH Haakon Magnus after visiting two such projects in Samoa – the Vaisigano River protection wall and the Moata’a villages’ mangrove replanting project.

Samoa is also the first Pacific island to receive funding disbursed under the Green Climate Fund.

“As large ocean states, Samoa and Norway have a lot in common,” said HRH Haakon Magnus.

“We are very linked to our ocean through our culture and we have the opportunity of standing together on many issues that are important to Samoa and Norway.”

Norway Prime Minister recently initiated a high level panel on the Oceans and set aside US$200m to help clean the oceans of plastic waste and making the oceans more sustainable.

The Crown Prince commended Samoa’s leadership internationally, when it comes to climate change and taking care of the oceans – something that Norway lends its support.

The theme of his visit is: Multilateral Collaboration and Oceans and Climate Change and seeing the consequences of the rising sea level and climate change first hand “is enough to understand the level and seriousness of the issue.”

“Here we see a lot of the consequences even though a lot of the Pacific Islands have contributed very little to creating the problem…so it’s important to hear your side of the story, to understand what’s going on here. Because our planet is unfortunately out of balance, and we need to work hard (and as much as we can), to re-balance it.”

HRH said Norway is very much focussed on issues of climate change and hope to do more work in clean energy sources. Ninety six 96 % of Norway’s electricity comes from hydro power and is moving to a green transport system using electric cars.

HRH Haakon Magnus departed Samoa this afternoon completing a six day visit that also covered Fiji and Tonga in the Pacific region.

