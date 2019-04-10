Norway’s Crown Prince begins royal visit of Samoa

Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon Magnus is greeted on arrival at the Faleolo International Airport by the Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa Photo: Lagi Keresoma/Talamua Media

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA- WEDNESDAY 10 APRIL 2019: His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Haakon Magnus of the Kingdom of Norway has started his two day visit of Samoa.

He arrived at Faleolo International Airport at around 4.10pm this afternoon and was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa. His Royal Highness was also welcomed with a floral ula presented by Miss Samoa, Sonja Pohiva.

He took the dias as the anthem of Norway was played then His Royal Highness inspected the Police Guard of Honour before his motorcade departed for the Taumeasina Island Resort.

Tomorrow, His Royal Highness will make a courtesy call on the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi 11 and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi.

He will also visit the Vaisigano Bridge resilience project and the Moata’a Mangrove Reserve to view the impact of climate change.

Samoa is the third of three Pacific island countries His Royal Highness is visiting including Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga.

Norway and Samoa started their diplomatic relations in 1999 and have shared common interests on the world forum on issues such as climate change.

