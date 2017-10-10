NOTICE: Ministry of Agriculture & Fisheries – Request for Expressions of Interest

PACIFIC RESILIENCE PROGRAM (PREP) – P154839/ID 0770

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Structural Assessment, Design and Supervision (including EIA) of ‘school building’ structures in 3 target communities; Taelefaga, Uafato in Fagaloa/Upolu and Neiafu in Savaii

PREPSamoa/CON 12

(FIRMS SELECTION)

The Government of Independent State of Samoa (GoS) has received financing from the International Development Association (IDA-World Bank) towards the cost of the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP), and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services services, for “Structural Assessment, Design and Supervision (including EIA) of ‘school building’ structures in 3 target communities; Taelefaga, Uafato in Fagaloa/Upolu and Neiafu in Savaii”.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include under Stage 1 – Structural Assessment and Design: 1) Detailed Survey of the 3 Schools and Preparation of Concept Design of the retrofitting works; 2) Preliminary Design and Environmental Impact Assessment 3) Detailed Engineering Designs, Project Cost estimates, Technical Specifications and Preparation of the Retrofitting Works Bidding Documents, and under Stage 2 – Works Supervision: Construction & Defects Supervision and Contract Monitoring.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) now invites eligible consulting firms (“Consultants”) to indicate their interest in providing the Services. Interested Consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience to perform the Services. The shortlisting criteria are: i) General experience in Building Assessment, Design and Environmental Impact Assessment for public buildings; ii) Extensive experience with Detailed Building Plans and Engineering Designs, Detailed Project Cost estimates and Technical Specifications and other relevant sections (Bill of Quantities, etc) for the Bidding Documents; iii) Experience in Supervision of building construction works; iv) Previous experience in dealing with multilateral agencies such as WB, EU, ADB etc. with their respective procurement systems and demonstrated experience in similar assignments in the developing Pacific Island Country; v) availability of qualified experts (but no individual experts’ bio data).

The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of the World Bank’s Guidelines: Selection and Employment of Consultants under IBRD Loans and IDA Credits & Grants by World Bank Borrowers January 2011, revised July 2014 (“Consultant Guidelines”), setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest.

Consultants may associate to enhance their qualifications. The “association” may take the form of a Joint Venture or a sub consultancy. In case of a Joint Venture (JV), all members of the JV will be evaluated jointly and severally for the purpose of short listing and for the assignment. Interested consultants should clearly indicate the structure of their “association” and the duties of the partners and sub consultants in their application. Unclear expression of interests in terms of “in association with” and/or “in affiliation with” and etc. may not be considered for short listing.

For further information please see the Terms of Reference on the websites of the MNRE (www.mnre.gov.ws) and the Ministry of Finance (www.mof.gov.ws). Please do not hesitate to contact, Mr Lepale Aussie Simanu or Ms. Meresaini Siaosi-Laulua on +685 67200 (from 9.00am to 5.00pm), alternatively email to: aussie.simanu@mnre.gov.ws OR/AND meresaini.laulua@mnre.gov.ws for further clarification.

The deadline for submission is 4.00pm local Samoan time on Friday, 24 October, 2017. All expressions of interest (delivered in person, by mail, fax, or email) must be addressed to the details provided below:

The Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,

Level 3 Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi Building,

Sogi, Apia, Samoa. Attention: Lepale Aussie Simanu, Acting Assistant CEO, Disaster Management Office.

Yours Sincerely

Ulu Bismarck Crawley

CHIEF EXCUTIVE OFFICER

