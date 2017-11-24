NOTICE: MNRE – Request for Expressions of Interest

PACIFIC RESILIENCE PROGRAM (PREP) – P154839/ID 0770

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

PREPSamoa/CON 06 – PROJECT MANAGER

(INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANT)

The Government of Samoa (GoS) has received financing from the International Development Association (World Bank) towards the cost of the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP), and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consultant services for a Project Manager (PM).

The Project Manager will manage, monitor, deliver and implement activities under PREP as part of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU). The most qualified suitable individual consultant will work closely with the Implementation Support Specialist (ISS) under the Ministry of Finance (MOF). In addition, the PM will focus on the key components that MNRE is responsible for delivering under the PREP legal agreements. S/he will be required to lead the PIU (consists of the Procurement Officer and Monitoring and Evaluation Officer) and support the MNRE deliver its planned outputs under the project. The successful individual consultant will be recruited on a Time Based contract for 3 years subject to an annual performance appraisal.

The requirements for the above position are: i) post graduate degree in a discipline related, project management or business administration or equivalent of a bachelor’s degree with 5 years of relevant working experience in project management is preferable; ii) experienced manager with a proven record in the implementation of large scale programs or projects; iii) minimum of 5 years’ experience in organizations such as public sector, NGOs, development partners organisations or the private sector management level or with management responsibilities; iv) demonstrated high level project implementation/management experience and an understanding of project cycle principles, log-frames, monitoring and evaluation, procurement and financials in line with the requirements of development partners; v) relevant practical experience in procurement and financial management skills of large and complex program budgets funded by development partners; vi) excellent communication skills, including good oral and written English, report writing, and the ability to write for and to a variety of stakeholder hierarchies; vii) demonstrated skills in leadership, coordination and the mentoring of staff; viii) demonstrated ability to work effectively within diverse cultural and multi-disciplinary background.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) now invites suitably qualified individual consultants to submit a letter of interest and Curriculum Vitae with description of experience in similar assignments, and similar conditions etc. The selection for the above position shall be carried out on the basis of relevant experience, qualifications and capability to carry out the assignment.

The qualified consultant will be selected in accordance with Section V of the World Bank’s Guidelines: Selection and Employment of Consultants under IBRD Loans and IDA Credits & Grants by World Bank Borrowers January 2011, revised July 2014 (“Consultant Guidelines”). The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of the Consultant Guidelines, setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. The successful candidate will be required to submit a valid Samoan business license and a professional indemnity insurance cover.

The Terms of Reference is available on the MNRE (www.mnre.gov.ws) and MoF website (www.mof.gov.ws) under Public Tender Announcements). For further clarification, please do not hesitate to contact, Mr Lepale Aussie Simanu OR Ms. Toeolesulusulu Lina Esera; on +685 67200 (from 9.00am to 5.00pm) OR via email aussie.simanu@mnre.gov.ws and cc: lina.esera@mnre.gov.ws.

The deadline for submission is 4:00pm local Samoan time 08 December 2017. All expressions of interest (delivered in person, by mail, fax, or email) must be addressed to the details provided below: Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Level 3 Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi Building, Sogi, Apia, Samoa. Attention: Mr Lepale Aussie Simanu, Acting ACEO, Disaster Management Office.

Ma le faaaloalo lava,

Manumaleuga Felisita Ikenasio-Heather

ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

