NOTICE: Pacific Resilience Programme – Request for Expressions of Interest

PACIFIC RESILIENCE PROGRAM (PREP)- P154839/ID 0770

REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

PREP Samoa/CON 03 -Survey of warning utility with public and other sectors

(INDIVIDUAL CONSULTANT)

The Government of Samoa (GoS) has received financing from the International Development Association (World Bank) toward the cost of the Pacific Resilience Program (PREP), and intends to apply part of the proceeds for the procurement of a Survey, Information Management and Communications Consultant.

The Survey/Information Management and Communications Consultant is hired to conduct a survey (including consultations with all relevant stakeholders to determine weather and hazard information needs for the establishment of baseline data on early warning and preparedness). Develop an understanding of the various stakeholder needs,their perception of how reliable and effective the means of early warning systems, and also outreach activities and disseminated information. The expected level of efforts is 60 working days (spread over a duration of ten (10) months. The contract is a lump sum contract.

The consulting services (“the Services”) include:

(a) Develop survey framework and methodology and implementation work plan;

(b) Conduct consultations with relevant stakeholders (including key sectors such as Agriculture and Fisheries, Tourism, Aviation,Transport and infrastructure etc) to understand current and future weather and hazard information needs, current means of communication between owners of weather and hazard information,external providers and end users)

(c) Conduct survey (following consultations in (b) above) to [i]. Collect all relevant data on existing and future stakeholder weather and hazard information needs (including frequency, timeliness and preferred means of communicating weather and hazard information etc);

[ii]. Collect all relevant data on the effectiveness of the weather and hazard information (including how end users respond and act to the weather and hazard information etc);

[iii]. Collect all relevant data to identify the gap to improve end users response to the weather and hazard information (including what type of drill needed etc).

(d) Analyze data collected from survey and capture baseline in a database;

(e) Conduct stakeholder workshop to disseminate survey results and analysis (include preferred means of communication and preferred performance indicators to monitor progress)

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) invites suitably qualified consultants to indicate their interest in providing the Services by a letter of interest and Curriculum Vitae which should include a description of education and general qualifications, similar assignments, experience in similar conditions etc. and the names, business contacts and email addresses of three referees. Individuals’ services offered by firms would be considered only if applications from all individuals are not suitably qualified. The candidate shall meet the following essential criteria for selection:

(1) A degree in applied science (meteorology or environment, social sciences, statistics, information management, communications or a related field (essential);

(2) At least three

(3) years of professional work experience in designing and conducting surveys/data collection as well as analysis (essential);

(3) Demonstrable experience in survey, communications and information management (essential);

(4) Excellent writing, oral communication and inter-personal skills, including demonstrated ability to interact effectively with a broad range of stakeholders (e.g. private sector; NGOs; sectors, government ministries/agencies, general public etc)(essential);

(5) Client focus and commitment to results (desirable); and

(6) Fluency in English and Samoan language (listening,reading,writing,speaking) (desirable);

The qualified consultant will be selected in accordance with Section V of the World Bank’s Guidelines: Selection and Employment of Consultants under IBRD Loans and IDA Credits & Grants by World Bank Borrowers January 2011, revised July 2014 (“Consultant Guidelines”).The attention of interested Consultants is drawn to paragraph 1.9 of the Consultant Guidelines, setting forth the World Bank’s policy on conflict of interest. The successful candidate will be required to submit a valid Samoan business license.

The Terms of Reference is available on the websites of the, MNRE ( www.mnre.gov.ws) or the Ministry of Finance ( www.mof.gov.ws). For further clarification, please do not hesitate to contact, Mr Lepale Aussie Simanu OR Ms. Meresaini Siaosi-Laulua; on +685 67200 (from 9.00am to 5.00pm) OR via email aussie.simanu@mnre.gov.ws and cc: meresaini.laulua@mnre.gov.ws

The deadline for submission is 4:00pm local Samoan time on 03 November 2017. All expressions of interest (delivered in person by mail, fax or email) must be addressed to the details provided below:

Chief Executive Officer,

Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment,

Level 3, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi Building,

Sogi, Apia, Samoa.

Attention: Mr Lepale Aussie Simanu, MNRE

Principal/PREP Representative, Disaster Management Office.

Ulu Bismark Crawley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

