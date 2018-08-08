Nurse charged over babies deaths

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 08 AUGUST 2018: One of the nurses involved with the vaccination injections of the two babies who passed away 6th July 2018, was charged by police on Saturday 4th August 2018.

The Attorney General confirmed that she is set to appear in Court 14th August 2018, where the charges will be confirmed publicly.

According to Lemalu Herman Retzlaff, “the file was referred to this office for advice last week, after swift and hard-working investigations by the CID section of the Ministry of Police both in Apia and Savaii, which is to be commended.”

He also said the decision to charge was thereafter supported by advice; and it is also confirmed by Police, that investigations are still active and on-going.

Other than the police, the Ministry of Health is conducting its own investigation and a Commission of Inquiry appointed by Cabinet is also carrying out a separate investigation into the incidents.

The two babies, both 12 months old, died within minutes of receiving their MMR injections at the Safotu district hospital early last month.

Staff Reporters