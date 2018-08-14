Nurse faces three charges for the two babies’ deaths

Samoa’s court house at Mulinu’u



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 14 AUGUST 2018: A senior nurse with 37 years of experience now faces three charges for the deaths of two babies after receiving their MMR vaccinations at the Safotu Hospital early last month.

The defendant was supposed to appear in court today, but the matter is being referred to the Supreme Court for mention after the additional charge was filed by police last week.

The three charges are manslaughter, negligence and conspiracy to defeat the cause of justice.

The matter is postponed for mention in the Supreme Court on 27 August.

Meanwhile, the Samoa Nurses Association has questioned the police decision to arrest the nurse before the post mortem results have been released.

The Association’s President, Solialofi Papali’i said she was confused as to why the nurse had been arrested, and why a second nurse, who apparently administered the vaccine, was not charged as well.

The Commission of Inquiry into the matter is still in progress and the post mortem results, done by Australian experts have yet to arrive in the country.

Last week the inquest into the deaths was adjourned because the post mortem reports were not available.

