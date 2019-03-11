NUS hopes for scholarship opportunities with Japan’s Tokai University

PHOTO: Some of the students of Tokai University and the National University of Samoa in last weeks exchange programme

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 11 MARCH 2019: The Vice Chancellor of the National University of Samoa, Fui Leapai Professor Asofou So’o, is confident that there will scholarship opportunities for Samoan students at Tokai University in Japan in the future for Samoa.

This follows a colourful exchange between ninety eight students from Tokai University and students of the National University of Samoa under a student’s Exchange Program last week.

Fui Professor Asofou So’o was impressed with the uniqueness of Tokai University with its ocean research vessel and said the long term aim is to strengthen the relationship between the two Universities as an opening for future opportunities for Samoan students.

“Tokai University is unique; they have their own research boat, so they can do their own research in the ocean. So judging from that, it is a very expensive and well-resourced University,” said the Vice Chancellor.

“They are here to exchange their programs with our students in terms of cultural entertainment and sporting activities.”

The visiting students were led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Kasunari Yoshida on-board its research vessel Bosel Maru. The group was welcomed in a traditional Ava Ceremony by the National University of Samoa last Friday and followed by cultural exchanges and sporting activities.

The group from Japan left in the weekend.

