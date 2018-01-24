NUS launches Bachelors Degree in Media and Journalism and news website

NUS Vice Chancellor, Professor Fui Lau Ilaoa Asofou Soo, Chair of the Media Council Leautulilagi Vanessa Barlow-Schuster, Head of the Faculty of Arts, LafaiteleTaupi, Head of Media and Journalism at NUS, Misa Vicky Lepou and members of JAWS and the Samoan media at todays launch.



By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2018: It was a double launch at the National University of Samoa prior to the official start of its 2018 academic year.

Today Vice Chancellor, Professor Fui Lau Ilaoa Asofou Soo, announced the inclusion of the Bachelors Degree in Media and Journalism in the new academic year together with its news website called Samoa Beat.

The launch according to Professor So’o is the National University’s response in providing quality and good education for Samoa.

“It is our effort together with our media stakeholders and partners, to ensure that our future journalists and private practitioners are best equipped and prepared through obtaining higher quality education.”

Lau Asofou Soo, added, the program also provides further education to the media council objectives to uphold professionalism and its code of ethics.

“For many years we have been receiving feedback from the media industry to provide a more advanced program for journalism, in that way it looks good in terms of income earning.”

Lawyer and Media Council Chair, Leautulilagi Vanessa Barlow – Schuster, hopes the students will see the program as an aspiration to study about the development of Samoa.

“Study, learn and gain knowledge on what is happening in Samoa today, the changes ahead and learning the skills that will help with their career pathways to generate more opportunities.”

The JAWS Vice President, Rudy Bartley congratulated the new change in the Faculty of Arts program.

“It is a superb move, given the fact that nowadays we need a piece of paper for a good salary, and with a Bachelors degree majoring in media journalism helps boost our image out there, and especially we can do it here in Samoa, no need to go overseas.”

Head of Media and Journalism at NUS, Misa Vicky Lepou said it was not easy in trying to introduce a degree level program for journalism, citing a specific requirement by the NUS Board to collect feedback from the media industry on what is to be included in the curriculum.

“Funding was another problem. However, we are very grateful to the assistance from our partners, UNESCO, US Embassy, and the Australia High Commission, that we are finally able to achieve this milestone.”

Misa assured that there are sufficient staff on campus for teaching the course, including one teacher returning from Victoria University.

“We have already signed an MOU with the James Cook University, who will be assisting us with lecturers.”

A minimum requirement for entrance is a Certificate in Journalism.

Registration starts next week.

