NUS Student pleads guilty to possession of marijuana
COURTLatest NewsLaw & OrderLocal News

NUS Student pleads guilty to possession of marijuana

By Faye Seiuli

APIA, SAMOA MONDAY 20 AUGUST 2018: A 17 year old student at the National University of Samoa will be sentenced tomorrow after pleading guilty to one count of possession of marijuana.

According to police, the accused, Lewis Tomasi was caught by the university security guard at a prohibited area in the compound. The security informed him that students were prohibited around that area during classes and was asked to leave.

However, the student refused and the security suspected that he was under the influence of drugs, then tested the student by asking if he had a marijuana joint for him.

Lewis then handed over a 0.3gram marijuana cigarette to the security guard who then reported the matter to the NUS Council who later reported to police.

When asked if he had something to say on his behalf, Lewis said he went to school with the hope to get a good education so he could help develop his family.

Chief Justice Patu Tiava’asue Falefatu Sapolu adjourned the matter to tomorrow for sentencing.

