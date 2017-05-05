NZ asked to help in the search of missing Navy sailor

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 05 MAY 2017: The Samoa police is seeking the help of New Zealand in the search of a New Zealand navy sailor who went missing last Saturday.

Police spokesman, Su’a Muliaga said the incident was reported to the Falealili Police station by the owner of the Tosua Trench at Lotofaga when he a car was still parked at the car park after 6.00pm.

After failing to find the owner of the car around the trench site, he called the police.

Su’a said once the incident was reported, more than 20 police officers were sent in to search for the missing man.

He said members of nearby villages familiar with the area assisted in the search but have not been able to find the missing person.

The missing man is twenty four year old Kilino Joseph Tua – a New Zealand born Samoan and is visiting for the first time. He was traveling alone and visited the trench on Saturday 29th April 2017.

His car and belongings have been returned to his family at Leauva’a, and police is calling on the public to notify them if they have information about the missing 24 year old New Zealand Navy sailor.

