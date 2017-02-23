Old hands back in Manu Sevens for Las Vegas and Vancouver

The Manu Samoa Sevens team with sponsor SIFA CEO, Coaching and Union officials at this afternoons farewell

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 FEBRUARY 2017: Former Manu Samoa Sevens captain Fa’alemiga Selesele is back with the team and will work alongside new captain Afa Aiono.

The team was announced in a farewell function hosted by the Union where Chairman and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi encouraged the players to stay focused and be mentally strong when facing the opposition.

He acknowledged the great leadership of Coach Sir Gordon Tietjens with an improvement in the fitness level “and the one thing that needs to be done is the use of their brains.”

Sir Gordon Tietjens congratulated the selected team saying it’s a challenging world series and he selected a team with lots of experience.

“The return of Fa’alemiga is a real bonus for the team as he was an outstanding player for Samoa last year,” said Tietjens.

And return of Afa Aiono (the remaining player of the 2010 champion side) brings with him a lot of experience.

“Samoa has always been known for the physicality, it’s great to have the good younger players as well.”

Fa’alemiga Selesele shared his excitement although it’s a lot of work for him because he’s being playing for the 10s and the 15s and returning to sevens, he needs to keep his fitness and make sure he has the strength needed.

Captain Afa Aiono said they are definitely ready for Vegas and Vancouver and need to work on a few mistakes.

He said he always wanted to come back to the team and share his knowledge and experience with the younger players.

Team List

Falemiga Selesele – Mota’a Club

Afa Aiono (captain) – Marist St Joseph, Apia

Lafaele Va’a – Vailele

Tila Mealoi – Apia

Alex Samoa – Marist Auckland

Joe Perez – Marist St Joseph, Apia

Samoa Toloa – Sa’asa’ai

La’aloi Leilua – Moata’a

Neria Foma’i – Hawkes Bay

Elisapeta Alofipo – Salelologa

Alamanda Motuga – Marist Auckland

Danny Kayes – Vaiala

Lester Sefo – Vaiala

Savelio Ropati – Marist Auckland

Head Coach – Sir Gordon Tietjens

Assistant Coach – Stephen Betham

Video Analyst – Junior Narayn

Physiotherapist – Joshua Melrose

