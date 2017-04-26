Old photographs of Samoa gifted to the National University

One of the old photographs of Samoa now on display at the Center of Samoan Studies at the National University of Samoa

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA: THURSDAY 27 APRIL 2017: A photo exhibition celebrating the history and culture of Samoa was handed over to the National University of Sam this week.

These photographs were part of the exhibition “Va’aomanū – Togimamanu e Ata, Tala ma Fa’atufugaga o le Fa’aaliga o au Measina” and was jointly curated by Samoan language specialist, Lavea Tupuola Malifa and the National Library of New Zealand in 1998.

Chief librarian of the National Library of New Zealand Chris Szkely said the exhibition features some of the greatest aspects of Samoa history and culture in the late 19century to the early part of the 20th century.

The exhibition consisted of 50 photographic images and copy prints which from the Alexandra Public Library in New Zealand.

“This important exhibition is relevant to our understanding of Samoa’s culture and history,” says the Vice Chancellor of the National University of Samoa, Professor Fui Leapai Asofou Soo.

The exhibition curator, Lavea Tupuola Malifa said that the significance of these photographs is emotion he had and brought tears to his heart when he first saw it in the National Library of New Zealand.

“I had hoped, and always hopeful that one day, these photos will be shown in Samoa so that other generations can see the way of life of our old parents and the changes of Samoa from the past to the present,” he said.

“So having these photographs gifted to the National University of Samoa is a great idea and I believe this is where every child of Samoa ends up their education so they can see their history and culture from the way it was,” added Tupuola.

Professor Fiu Asofou So’o acknowledged the National Library of New Zealand for the wonderful collection.

“These photos will be available for public viewing at the Centre of Samoan studies,” he said.

