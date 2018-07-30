“One in Spirit” is the 2019 Pacific Games

Mrs Maria Leota, winner of the slogan “One in Spirit” for the 2019 Pacific Games with the Games CEO, Falefata Hele Matatia



APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JULY 2018: The 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa will be known as “One in Spirit” that beat 300 other entries as the winning slogan, a feat that surprised even its creator.

Mrs Maria Leota is the successful author of the winning slogan, who shared that when she received the good news she was in disbelief. “I never thought in a million years I would win. I’m escatic. I’m honoured,” she said.

Mrs Leota shared that her idea came to her when she noticed a facebook post by her friend.

“Initially, I looked at other peoples’ slogans and I thought, everyone is missing the point. We are all Pacific people. And that’s where the idea came from.”

Mrs Leota is no stranger in the sports community having been a former manager of the Samoa Athletics Association and a junior discus representative in Australia.

She is also the founder and CEO of Kuki Samoa, a local-based organic skin care range which also includes a sports recovery treatment in its collection. The Ginger and Tumeric Balm has been a hot favourite with visiting athletes, including the Fijian rugby team.

This morning Chief Executive Officer, Falefata Hele Matatia, congratulated Mrs Leota on her winning slogan.

“The panel selected One in Spirit because they felt it spoke to a range of people – our Pacific brothers and sisters getting ready for the games, athletes, supporters, sponsors and also our diverse organising committee responsible for coordinating the event,” said the Games Chief Executive Officer, Falefata Hele Matatia.

“It’s a call to action, a values-driven statement, and it has a faith element which ties in well with the games logo.

“As a team and as a nation, we know that to deliver successful games for our Pacific atheltes, we will all need to be One in Spirit”.

The announcement of the winning slogan concludes a nation-wide search launched in late June. As the winner of the slogan competition, Mrs Leota received $250 in prize money.

