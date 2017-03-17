One Thousand Ropes premieres in Samoa

One Thousand Ropes stars Uelese Petaia (Sons for the Return Home), Frankie Adams (Shortland Street) and Writer Director Tusi Tamasese before last nights showing



APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 17 MARCH 2017: ONE THOUSAND ROPES, a deeply moving film about connections, redemption and new beginnings premiered at the Apollo Cinemas last night.

His Highness the Head of State Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi whose nephew Tusi Tamasese wrote and directed the bilingual film, led the guests that also included the Member of the Council of Deputies Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi.

Dealing with sensitive and complex issues not only common to Samoan society, the Wellington filmed One Thousand Ropes is a story of a father reconnecting with his youngest daughter and together putting to rest the ghosts that haunt them.

The daughter Ilisi arrives vulnerable: badly beaten and heavily pregnant. He struggles with the inner temptation and the encouragement from the men in his life, to take revenge in the way he knows best on one hand, and on the other, to build the new family and companionship so desperately missing from his life.

The special showing was co-hosted by the New Zealand High Commission to premiere the film, ahead of general release in Samoa and New Zealand next week.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Transmission Films NZ to host the stars of One Thousand Ropes in Samoa for this occasion,” says New Zealand High Commissioner, David Nicholson.

“New Zealand and Samoa have a long shared history and very close family and cultural ties. In this, the 55th year of the Treaty of Friendship, we continue to enjoy strong diplomatic, constitutional, economic, social, cultural and artistic connections between our two countries.

“The One Thousand Ropes premiere is an opportunity to showcase these links — particularly across the creative industries — and provide a platform for New Zealand and Samoan artists to share their stories with a local audience,” he said.

The film, which received majority funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, was shot in Wellington, New Zealand, and the world premiere was held in February at the Berlinale Film Festival, Germany.

One Thousand Ropes is one of only three New Zealand films — and the first bilingual English–Samoan film — to have been screened in the prestigious Panorama Section of the Berlinale Film Festival, the last being No. 2, in 2006.

One Thousand Ropes stars Uelese Petaia (Sons for the Return Home), Frankie Adams (Shortland Street), Beulah Koale (Shortland Street, Fantail) and Sima Urale (Apron Strings).



One Thousand Ropes is the second film from internationally acclaimed writer/director, Tusi Tamasese (The Orator).

Related