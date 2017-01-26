“One Thousand Ropes” to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Leota Uelese Petaia who stars as Maea in ‘One Thousand Ropes’



PRESS RELEASE

“One Thousand Ropes” a new film by Director Tusi Tamasese and Producer Catherine Fitzgerald will have its world premiere at the 2017 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale).

This was announced by Transmission Films New Zealand comments who are proud to continue our association with Tusi and Catherine following the wonderful experience of The Orator in 2011.

“The Berlin Film Festival Panorama selection of One Thousand Ropes confirms our conviction that Tusi is one of the most innovative & exciting voices in NZ film making today,” said Michael Eldred, General Manager of Transmission Films New Zealand.

A statement from Transmission Films said “One Thousand Ropes will show in the prestigious Panorama section of the festival, as a Panorama Special. This section showcases new films by renowned directors, debut films and new discoveries. Traditionally, auteur films – movies with an individual signature – form the heart of the programme. One Thousand Ropes is the third ever New Zealand film to be selected for this category, the previous film being, No 2 in 2006.”

Director Tusi Tamasese says of the selection “It is a great honour to be selected in Panorama Special for the world premiere of our film, and thrilling to be returning to Berlin, where I attended the Talent Campus in 2010, and where The Orator screened in 2013.”

Tamasese and Producer Catherine Fitzgerald said “A world premiere in such a prestigious selection is a great tribute to the extraordinary work of our generous cast and crew, several of whom we have worked with since our very first films – Leon Narbey, Tim Prebble, Chris Todd, Mike Hedges, Clare Burlinson and Annie Collins.”

One Thousand Ropes is a deeply moving film about connections, redemption and new beginnings. From the Writer and Director of “The Orator – O Le Tulafale,” One Thousand Ropes is a story of a father reconnecting with his youngest daughter and together putting to rest the ghosts that haunt them.

She arrives vulnerable: badly beaten and heavily pregnant. He struggles with the inner temptation and the encouragement from the men in his life, to take revenge in the way he knows best on one hand, and on the other, to build the new family and companionship so desperately missing from his life.

One Thousand Ropes stars Uelese Petaia (Sons for the Return Home), Frankie Adams (Shortland Street), Beulah Koale (Shortland Street, Fantail) and Sima Urale (Apron Strings).

