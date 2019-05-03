Ott Family supports Samoa 2019 Pacific Games

PHOTO: Beatrice Ott presents the Ott family donation to Tagaloa Su’a Faafouina Su’a of the Pacific Games office.

Source: PACIFIC GAMES OFFICE

The Pacific Games Office has received $100,000 tala from the Ott Family in support of the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.

The announcement was made by Tagaloa Su’a Faafouina Su’a, Director of Sponsorship for the Pacific Games.

“We are extremely grateful to the Ott family for their generous donation.  $100,000 is not a small amount of money and will assist greatly in our preparations as we draw closer to the Games,” said Tagaloa.

“We, at the Pacific Games continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring support from our local businesses.  The financial support towards the Games will help ensure that we host the best ever Games for our Pacific Island brothers and sisters.”

The Ott family’s donation continues the success of an extensive sponsorship strategy set up by the Pacific Games Office for the Pacific Region’s largest quadrennial games.

Samoa will host the 16th Pacific Games for the third time in July having hosted in 2007 and 1983.

