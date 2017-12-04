Pacific Beauties acknowledge spiritual blessings

2017 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Contestants with reigning Miss Pacific Islands, Anne Dunn attending the Sunday service at the International Full Gospel Church in Nadi, Fiji. Left to Right in Order of Appearance: Miss Nauru, Miss Solomon Islands, Miss Papua New Guinea, Miss Rapa Nui, Miss Samoa, Miss Pacific Islands, Miss Cook Islands, Miss Tonga, Miss Fiji, and Miss American Samoa.

It was a fitting start to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant 2017. The nine Pacific beauties renewed their faith in the Lord, and acknowledged His blessings to begin a new week of activities for the 31st annual Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Nadi, Fiji.

After arriving and settling-in over the weekend, the Contestants and the reigning Miss Pacific Islands began the pre-Pageant week’s activities by attending a Sunday service at the International Full Gospel Church.

The church service was led by Rev. Savenaca Ratumaiyale, and the contestants were joined by the Executive Director of the Miss Pacific Islands Inc., Papali’i Sonja Hunter, the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant Host Committee, the respective chaperones, parents and supporters of the contestants from the participating Pacific Island nations.

The Ladies were moved and touched by the service, and the reigning Miss Pacific Islands, Anne Dunn initially acknowledged the church Ministers and the congregation.

“I am blessed today with the message on the miracles by God, and honoured to be in the presence of such faithful and servants of God,” said Miss Dunn.

“It is a blessing to share this spiritual moment with the beautiful Pacific Queens, which is very fitting to begin the Pageant week, and I wish them all the very best.”

The nine contestants each introduced themselves and shared their appreciation of the Lord, and also acknowledged the church leaders with members of the congregation.

Following the church service, the ladies visited and enjoyed the fresh scents of the Garden of the Sleeping Giant just outside Nadi, where they conducted the official photo shoot and later treated to a luncheon in town.

The contestants have already picked their order of appearance and respective topics for pre-Pageant interviews namely, Gender Equality, Education, Tourism, Politics, Culture, Climate Change Action to sustain our Islands, Technology, Environment and Health.

Further Pageant activities for the week include other visits to tourism sites and resorts around Nadi, before judged events and categories spread throughout four Pageant nights such as the pre-Pageant Interview, opening performance and introduction, sarong, traditionally inspired attire, stage interview and talent.

The Pageant nights of competition will be from the 6th to the 9th of December, 2017 at Prince Charles Park.

To view Photos and to follow developments of the Pageant including how to vote online for your favourite Pacific Beauty, visit Website: http://www.misspacificislands.org/ and Facebook page: https:// www.facebook.com/MissPacificIslands/.

Related