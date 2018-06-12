Pacific Games Council to meet in Apia

The Pacific Games Council President Lakham, CEO Andrew Minogue and President of SASNOC, Patrick Fepuleai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 12 JUNE 2018: Delegates of the Pacific Games Council have started arriving in Samoa to learn about Samoa’s preparations for next year’s Games.

Delegates are from National Olympic Committees around the Pacific and will attend the Oceania National Olympic Committee (ONOC) meetings and workshops, followed by the Pacific Games Council Annual General Meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Taumeasina Island Resort, 17-18 June will feature a presentation by the Office of the Pacific Games on Samoa’s preparations to host next year’s event.

24 Pacific Island nations will be competing in 27 sports with over 4,000 athletes and officials expected to attend.

“Samoa has proven that we are more than capable of organising large scale, complex events and these Games will be no different,” said the Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Executive and Games Organising Committee, Loau Keneti Sio.

“Our people are our strength and our hospitality is legendary. The opportunity to host this peak sporting event here in our country is the catalyst we need to re-energise our athletes and sports bodies,” said Loau.

“Our Pacific Games Office and Games Organising Committee have been working hard over the past three months to make sure athletes and officials from Samoa and around the Pacific have what they need to shine.”

The sports program, venues and athletes accommodation are among some of the key items that will be addressed by the Pacific Games Office and Games Organising Committee during their presentation, which will conclude with a tour of the venues.

“We are fortunate that China has agreed to assist with some of our sports venues upgrade programme, and in providing sports equipment for training and competition,” said the Chief Executive of the Pacific Games Office, Falefata Hele Matatia.

“Equally important is the agreement to help with capability building to accredit and upskill as many of our local based officials and coaches as possible. This assistance contributes to one of our key outcomes in building a legacy – not just in terms of infastructure but more importantly our people.”

“Our Government is backing this project to win, and we are working hard to ensure we find as many opportunities as possible to invest back into our people, to help our sports sector grow and thrive. To achieve this we are going to need a lot of help. We are looking to our business community, sponsors and partners to join us to make this a reality,”said Falefata.

The 16th Pacific Games will be held in Samoa from 6 – 20 July 2019 and Samoa has hosted twice before in 1983 and 2007.

