Pacific Games President impressed with Samoa’s Unity Behind the July Games

37 days to the Pacific Games, 24 schools have been appointed to host each of the competing teams. Here, the Vaigaga Primary School will host Norfolk Islands.



By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – 31 MAY 2019: Despite limited time, space and a few minor preparations left, Samoa is more than ready to host the 16th Pacific Games that open in Apia, 7 July 2019.

President of the Pacific Games Council, Vidhya Lakhan spoke highly of Samoa especially the Samoa Pacific Games office, for putting together what he noted as a successful games within a very short time.

“Samoa did not have the luxury of 5 or 6 years to put things together since Tonga pulled out and we have to find an alternative venue, but we can bank on the Samoans and when the pressure is on, they deliver, and it’s no exception with these games,” said Lakhan.

Lakhan and the Pacific Games Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Minogue are visiting Samoa for the last time before the games open 7 July.

At a press conference today, Lakhan was impressed with Samoa’s preparation especially knowing that the people of Samoa are behind the games.

From the airport he noted schools already putting up welcoming signs, banners slogans and colours of the countries they would be hosting and be cheering during the two weeks competition.

“It’s a month away but already the atmosphere is creating a message that Samoa is ready and the people are ready to welcome the delegations,” said Lakhan.

He said all various aspects of the games have been taken care of by the Samoa Pacific Games Office and committee and the final details are being addressed in the final four weeks to put all in place.

Sports Venues & Gears

With the exception of two sports venues, Sailing and Boxing they had not visited, Lakhan and Minogue are impressed with the upgraded venues.

There are also two venues with minor work needed to upgrade and equipped before the games said Lakhan.

As for the sport gears, Lakhan said the containers have arrived and are being off-loaded and there are people in charge of those.

“They need to open the containers, look and satisfy themselves with them and if there are issues we have time to address it,” he said.

Currently there are technical representatives from various sports federations here checking on the sports venue and gears, said Minogue.

Twenty six sports have been confirmed with 24 countries participating including New Zealand and Australia.

Minogue said most of the sports have excellent entry numbers.

“When countries feel there is some doubt around the success of the games, they will start pulling back in terms of numbers and commitment and we have not seen that yet credit to the Samoa Teams efforts,” said Minogue.

They acknowledge the Methodist Church for their support in moving back their annual conference to allow the Faleula compound as Games Village to accommodate all the athletes.

“Having all athletes in one location is the best that you can have in any games. It was done in Port Moresby at the University and New Caledonia games and we’re delighted that we’re doing it here in 2019” – Pacific Games Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Minogue.

The athletes and various delegations will start arriving on the 4th July.

The Council also commend the Government for supporting the games.

“We need the Samoan people to get behind the games; we have different agendas, different angles, but one spirit, one team, one nation, to get the Samoan people to come out in support of the games,” said Lakhan.

