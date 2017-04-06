Pacific iCLIM Project Discussions Underway

Regional participants at the Pacific iCLIM Project Discussions at SPREP this week



APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 6 APRIL 2017: Discussions for the Pacific iCLIM Project, which aims to enhance regional capacity in climate change information knowledge management across the Pacific region, are currently underway at a three day workshop that ends today at the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP).

The Project, which commenced in 2014, is run by Griffith University in partnership with SPREP, and is funded by the Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The workshop was opened by Australia’s Acting High Commissioner to Samoa, Ms Amanda Jewel. She highlighted Australia’s support for improving the lives of Pacific people in ensuring timely and relevant climate action across the Pacific.

A collaborative regional network is critical to climate change action and capacity development in the Pacific. The workshop marks an important milestone as delegates from Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tuvalu, Tonga and Vanuatu meet to discuss key activities, issues and opportunities for the second phase of the Project.

Dr. Netatua Pelesikoti, Director of Climate Change at SPREP, stated that: ‘Knowledge and information are key for informing and prioritizing adaptation and mitigation actions. This planning meeting will determine the activities that you will benefit from both from the regional and the national levels.’

The Project builds on the Pacific Climate Change Portal, a go-to regional hub for climate change data, which was launched by SPREP in 2012. Mr. Sam Mackay, Project Manager for the Pacific iCLIM Project explained that the Griffith University iCLIM team and SPREP are ‘looking to the future’ when designing the information portals and decision support tools for climate adaptation planning and climate finance.

Brendan Mackay, Project Director of the iCLIM Project at Griffith University stated that: ‘Phase 2 of the iCLIM Project will focus on strengthening existing systems, encouraging good information knowledge management practices, and collaborating with governments and donors.’

For more information, please contact Dr Netatua Pelesikoti at netatuap@sprep.org or Dr Sam Mackay at s.mackay@griffith.edu.au.

