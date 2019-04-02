Pacific Islands openly court China’s grand entry into Pacific Tourism  

Cultural performances by the Chinese Coal Mine Art Troupe at last nights launch of the China-Pacific Tourism Year at the Sheraton Samoa Aggie Greys Hotel in Apia. Photo: Lagi Keresoma/Talamua Media

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 02 APRIL 2019: Pacific leaders brushed aside any of yesterdays April Fools undertones and openly courted China’s grand entry to the regions tourism industry at last nights’ launch of the China-Pacific Tourism Year at the Sheraton Samoa Aggie Greys Hotel in Apia.

The high level meeting was at the Prime Ministerial level and Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna called on Pacific Island leaders to unite in overcoming challenges and disadvantages to make the China-Pacific Island Countries Year of Tourism 2019 a success.

Before last nights’ launch, there were high level meetings between the delegation from the Peoples Republic of China led by the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Luo Shugang and Pacific leaders.

Puna said during the meeting, commitments were made by China and Pacific members of the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) to work together to make this initiative a reality.

“We need to come together to overcome our disadvantages. We have done it before, and we continue to astound the world with what we can achieve as a region,” said Puna at the launch that ended with a fireworks display at the Apia Harbour just a cross from the Sheraton Aggies Hotel.

“The challenge for us is to overcome all the challenges that face us in making this a reality. The distance from China, the absence of a national carrier for most of SPTO members, the smallness of our economies and the need for us to be China-ready if we are to reap any benefits from this major initiative,” said Puna.

He said the launch is the beginning of a new long term relationship between the biggest tourism market in the world and the smallest region in the world.

“What a match, but the beauty about this, we talk about an industry that is consistent with our cultures and traditions, (which is) very sustainable for the Pacific and the challenge is to make it work,” said Puna.

Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa reiterated the importance of Puna’s words commended SPTO attendance at the 2017 high level dialogue on the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing that started the idea that culminated in the China – Pacific launch last night.

“It is a milestone achievement that offers great opportunities for the Pacific to showcase in China what the Pacific can offer, and it also reflects how leaders of the region have placed value on the thriving Asian outbound tourism markets , especially China with the highest outbound market at 140 million visitors last year,” said Fiame.

Currently only Fiji and Palau are benefitting from Chinese visitors and SPTO is working on a China ready program.

Other Pacific leaders that accepted the call included the Kingdom of Tonga’s Deputy Prime Minister, Lafu Kioa Sika; Jerry Agus, CEO for PNG Tourism Promotion Authority; Robert Avio, Chairman of Vanuatu Tourism Board of Directors, and representatives of SPTO.

Local tourism operators also met with the visiting delegation and the China delegation also visited the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum and experienced Samoan culture at the Samoa Tourism Authority’s Village and Cultural Centre.

Direct Flight between China & Pacific Islands

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi revealed that in a move to boost tourism, there will be the first direct flight between China and Samoa this coming July. This was in the backdrop of six local hotels now up for sale that speaks of the level of occupancy and the status of the hotel industry and tourism in Samoa. Over the years, Tuilaepa emphasized that tourism will remain the backbone of Samoa’s economy.

Last night, Fiamē highlighted the fact that tourism growth in the region will remain in the infancy stages without direct flights from China.

“We look forward to establishing air services agreement between our two countries,” said Fiame.

For the Pacific, she asked China to continue the collaboration to address the pertinent issue of direct flights from China into the Pacific.

China’s President Xi Jinping Congratulates Launch

President of the Peoples Republic of China, Xi Jinping sent a warm congratulatory message on the launching of the China-Pacific Island Countries Year of Tourism 2019 l, and was read by Luo Sugang.

“The Peoples Republic of China and the Pacific islands enjoy amicable relations. We have been good friends and treat each other with sincerity and mutual respect, good partners who work together for the development and mutual benefits, good brothers who understand and learn from each other, setting good examples of relations between countries of different sizes, based on equality,” said Jinping.

The China-Pacific initiative was endorsed by Jinping last November when he met with 9 Pacific leaders in Papua New Guinea where they agreed to elevate their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter of ties between China and the Pacific.

“We also reached a consensus to make the China – Pacific initiative a success, and we should take this tourism year as a good opportunity to expand cultural exchanges, promote concrete cooperation, and increase mutual understanding for greater people to people connectivity but more popular in support of our strategic partnership and greater benefits to our people,” said Jinpin.

Next Step For the China-Pacific Tourism program

SPTO’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cocker said whilst the China-Pacific Island Countries year of Tourism is only for a year, he hopes to make it a five year event for the Pacific.

During the high level talks, the Pacific leaders highlighted four key issues they wish to achieve such as giving the Pacific a strategy to help develop tourism and marketing in the Chinese market, Pacific ready for trade with China, a market representation of the Pacific in China, empowerment of Pacific people to be China-ready as an expected tourism wave is soon to roll in.

The launch was accented by cultural performances by the visiting Chinese Coal Mine Art Troupe and the Samoa ex China Students performing a song in Chinese for the audience. The ex-students also stood in as interpreters in the two days visit and meetings.

