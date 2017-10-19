Pacific Kingz CMPE donates to EFKS TV2 Christmas programme

Aigasagauifaleai Faava Puletua Samuelu R. Olo presenting the cheque to EFKS TV General Manager, Su’a Henry Fruean

APIA, SAMOA – THRUSDAY 19 OCTOBER 2017: Pacific Kingz Communications, Media, Productions and Events, presented $10,000 talā sponsorship to the EFKS TV2 in light of its Inaugural McDonalds 12 Joyful Nights of Christmas. On top of its cash donation, PKCMPE have asked the EFKS TV management that they can go ahead and find screening sponsors to sponsor the McDonalds 12 Joyful Nights of Christmas @ Taumeasina Island Resort 2017.

PKCMPE Events Coordinator, Mrs. Mindy Fa’aeafaleupolu, says the event is an opportunity for the youth of Samoa to showcase their talents, and the McDonalds 12 Joyful Nights of Christmas @ Taumeasina Island Resort 2017 is the stepping stone to shine and to get a hold of the exposure that they need to start off with.

The same sentiment was echoed by the Patron of PKCMPE, Aigasagauifaleai Faava Puletua Samuelu R. Olo, the wife of the late Rev. Elder Reupena Samuelu Olo who was the resident church minister of CCCS Moataa from 1980-2001. She encourages the youth to come forward and use this golden opportunity to praise God and to remember His Gift of Salvation through Jesus Christ His Son.

In handing over of the $10,000 tala cheque, Mrs. Samuelu Olo says that she is confident that the money will be well spent on EFKS TV2 preparations in conjunction with PKCMPE in broadcasting the event live into the homes of Samoa.

EFKSTV2 General Manager, Su’a Henry Fruean acknowledged the generous donation, and says that he is very thankful to the Pacific Kingz CMPE, as not only had they donated the money, but they have also looked for a sponsor to assist TV2. He thanked the Pacific Kingz promised that TV2 will work together with Pacific Kingz CMPE to make sure that the program will be successful.

Last week, Afioga Tautolo A.C.Tautolo, President of McDonalds Samoa donated $30 thousand tala to Pacific Kingz CMPE, as the Naming Rights Sponsor of the Inaugural 12 Joyful Nights of Christmas 2017. Kingz Director Hemi Aiono Pulumelo K. Fa’aeafaleupolu shared the same insight that the show will benefit the youth of Samoa and was in line with McDonald’s vision of community giving.

Tautolo also remains firm that despite the different political circumstances, the two Samoas are one. “We are the same people with the same culture, same traditions and heritage and by engaging Pacific Kingz CMPE, it supports McDonalds Samoa’s, community engagement initiative that will see new jobs become available and open educational opportunities for Samoa and her youth.”

Although born in American Samoa, Tautolo’s mother, Talaleu Leaitu-Tautolo is from Samoa and hails from the Aiono family in Fasito’o-uta and the Tofa family in Saipipi, Savai’i.

